$5M+ in water quality grants awarded to Capital Region communities

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, the Green Innovation Grant Program (GIGP) awarded $17 million in grant funding to 20 projects to improve water quality. This funding will also help mitigate the effects of climate change by using green stormwater infrastructure, as well as energy and water efficiency projects.

This year, 13 of the 20 GIGP projects worth $12 million were awarded to projects that impact Environmental Justice Communities.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner and Chair of EFC’s Board Basil Seggos said, “Ensuring the resiliency and durability of our infrastructure is the most critical step to improve water quality across the State. The Green Innovation Grant Program and Engineering Planning Grant Program will allow communities to tackle these costly projects without breaking the bank. This is especially crucial for low-income communities that have borne the brunt of environmental pollution and are most at risk from climate change.”

Applications for the 2021 GIGP and EPG funding round are now available and must be submitted through the Consolidated Funding Application website by July 30 at 4 p.m.

2020 GIGP awarded projects: