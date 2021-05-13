$5M+ in water quality grants awarded to Capital Region communities

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, the Green Innovation Grant Program (GIGP) awarded $17 million in grant funding to 20 projects to improve water quality. This funding will also help mitigate the effects of climate change by using green stormwater infrastructure, as well as energy and water efficiency projects.
This year, 13 of the 20 GIGP projects worth $12 million were awarded to projects that impact Environmental Justice Communities.
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner and Chair of EFC’s Board Basil Seggos said, “Ensuring the resiliency and durability of our infrastructure is the most critical step to improve water quality across the State. The Green Innovation Grant Program and Engineering Planning Grant Program will allow communities to tackle these costly projects without breaking the bank. This is especially crucial for low-income communities that have borne the brunt of environmental pollution and are most at risk from climate change.”
Applications for the 2021 GIGP and EPG funding round are now available and must be submitted through the Consolidated Funding Application website by July 30 at 4 p.m.
2020 GIGP awarded projects:
- The City of Cohoes was awarded $1 million to re-establish wetlands along the Mohawk-Hudson Bike Trail. These wetlands will help restore a scenic recreational area. This is an Environmental Justice Community project.
- The City of Gloversville was awarded $850,000 to replace obsolete water meters with new advanced infrastructure. The installation of the new meters will provide more accurate readings and allow the City to identify system leaks that account for the loss of an estimated 50,000 gallons of potable water per day. This is an Environmental Justice Community project.
- The Town of Coeymans was awarded $1 million to make green infrastructure improvements to the Landing Riverfront Park on the Hudson River. The installation of bioretention areas and stormwater street trees will help reduce flooding at the park while also providing a better environment for the community to gather.
- The Village of Ravena was awarded $475,000 for the Faith Plaza Stream Daylighting Project. The daylighting of a segment of the Hannacroix Creek will improve the water quality of the Creek and the Hudson River.
- The Village of South Glens Falls was awarded $1 million to upgrade existing water meters at commercial properties as well as install water meters at unmetered residential properties. The addition of an automatic meter reading system will help the Village meet its water demand during summer months.
- Washington County was awarded $940,000 to replace existing influent screw pumps with new energy efficient pumps at their Sewer District Number Two wastewater treatment plant. The new pumps are estimated to provide an energy reduction of over 60%.