5k addiction awareness memorial run at The Crossings

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:
LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, October 23, The 6th Annual Summer Smith Memorial 5k run will begin at 9:00 a.m., at The Crossings of Colonie. The event honors Kristin Smith’s daughter, who fought to overcome the disease of addiction.

The event’s proceeds will be donated to the Addiction Care Center of Albany for education and prevention, the Schenectady YMCA in helping women in recovery with housing needs, and Friends of Recovery of Albany in creating a culture of support by providing hope for recovery.

Summer Smith, a mother of three boys, lost her 12 year battle with addiction, on January 9, 2015. Organizers of the event wish to bring awareness to reducing the stigma associated with the disease of addiction through education they say while sharing the hope of recovery.

The Memorial Ceremony begins at 9:00 a.m., with a reading of names and balloon release. Followed by a kid’s fun run at 9:30 a.m. The event’s Race kick-offs at 9:45 a.m.

