(CNN) — Friday is the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

Martin Luther King Jr. led hundreds of thousands to the National Mall demanding civil rights and economic equality for African Americans.

It was here that King have his famous “I Have A Dream” speech. That 1963 speech shared King’s vision of an America without a deep racial divide.

An America where his children and others who look like them, are judged on the content of their character, not the color of their skin.

Much like the current calls for civil action, the 1963 march called for an end to systemic racism, police violence against African Americans and fair voting practices.

