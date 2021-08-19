55 new COVID cases in Albany County in 24 hours

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, August 18, 68.1% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 62.9% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 78.9%.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 25,694 to date, with 55 new positive cases identified since yesterday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 58.2. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is still 4.4%, and the Capital Region’s rate is now up to 4.6%.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, 17 had close contacts to positive cases, four reported traveling out of state, 33 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate living setting. There are now 398 active cases in the county, up from 395 since yesterday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 684 from 661. So far, 82,569 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 25,296 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 49 additional recoveries.

There was one new hospitalization since yesterday, and 18 county residents are now hospitalized with the virus – a net decrease of six. There are now two patients currently in ICU’s, down from three yesterday. Additionally, there are no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 388 since the outbreak began.

“We know the vaccines are protecting the vast majority of residents from the worst illnesses caused by the virus, and I’ve made vaccine equity a top priority since the beginning. That’s why we have opportunities to get the shot in every corner of Albany County over the coming days,” said County Executive McCoy. “Whether you live in Albany, Colonie, Coeymans, Guilderland or the Hilltowns, we’re making it as easy as possible to do your part to get us to herd immunity and beat COVID.”