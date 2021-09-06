55 new COVID cases in Albany County report

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of yesterday, 69.9% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose, and 64.1% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 80.8%.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 26,989 to date, with 55 new positive cases identified since Sunday, September 5. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 80.2. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now down to 4.7%, and the Capital Region’s rate is now down to 4.7%.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, 12 had close contacts to positive cases, 41 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and two are healthcare workers or residents of a congregate living setting. There are 489 active cases in the county, down from 511 yesterday.

The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 785 from 825. So far, 85,548 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 26,500 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 75 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were three new hospitalizations since yesterday, and 27 county residents remain hospitalized with the virus. There are now seven patients in ICUs. Sadly, there is one new COVID death to report – an individual in their 90’s. The death toll for Albany County stands at 398 since the outbreak began.

“We have lost another resident to COVID-19 and my sympathy goes out to that family and the families of everyone who is grieving for a loved one who was taken by the virus,” said County Executive McCoy. “Each day, we move closer to reaching herd immunity. Each day, we move closer to approval of vaccinations for those under twelve and for boosters for those who are already vaccinated. Each day, I pray it will be the last that I announce the death of another Albany County resident and this pandemic comes to an end. Be a part of the solution and encourage those you know who haven’t been vaccinated to get a shot today.”