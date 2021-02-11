$530 million transmission line project approved for Capital Region

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A major project, which will see over 54 miles of state-of-the-art power lines installed between Rensselaer and Duchess Counties, has been approved. Governor Cuomo’s office says the project will: “help combat climate change,” “create jobs,” and “spur investments in the local economy.”

“The New York Energy Solution Project” is a 345-kilovolt transmission line, which was announced in the 2021 State of the State address, will: “speed the flow of clean, reliable energy to high-demand markets and consumers downstate,”

Governor Cuomo described projects like this one as “essential to helping create our new green energy superhighway”.

“New York is leading the nation in developing a green economy with key investments to enhance the reliability and resiliency of the State’s energy infrastructure. These projects are essential to helping create our new green energy superhighway that will move electricity to high demand areas efficiently while also reducing costs and helping to create new jobs.” Governor Andrew Cuomo

Alongside the New York Energy Solution Project, officials also approved Empire State Line – a 20-mile, 345-kilovolt electric transmission line, located in Niagara and Erie counties and valued at an estimated $180 million.

Officials say the Empire State Line will help maximize hydroelectric power resources in Western New York.

Both projects are also expected to boost jobs and wages in the local construction industries.

All of the major approvals required to construct the 250 miles of the green energy transmission superhighway Governor Cuomo promised this year have now been granted.