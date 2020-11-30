$51,989 TAKE-5 winning ticket purchased in Tannersville

TANNERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Lottery Monday announced one top-prize winning ticket that was sold for the November 29 TAKE-5 drawing.

The ticket, worth $51,989.00, was reportedly purchased at Go Greene Food Mart Inc. in Tannersville.

