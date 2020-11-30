$51,989 TAKE-5 winning ticket purchased in Tannersville

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/AP) - Governor Cuomo called for the closure of "bureaucratic loopholes" that allow police officers to maintain their credentials despite past misconduct. These "loopholes" allow a police officer to maintain law enforcement credentials despite allegations of misconduct.

"There can't be these bureaucratic contrivances and loopholes that, "well, he wasn't fired for cause, he was allowed to resign," and therefore he can be a police officer somewhere else," Cuomo said. "If a police officer is not qualified or does not perform to the standards for one police agency, that doesn't mean you take a person who acted unprofessionally and you let them go work in a different police department. That doesn't work for the people of the state."