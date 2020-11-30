TANNERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Lottery Monday announced one top-prize winning ticket that was sold for the November 29 TAKE-5 drawing.
The ticket, worth $51,989.00, was reportedly purchased at Go Greene Food Mart Inc. in Tannersville.
LATEST STORIES
- $51,989 TAKE-5 winning ticket purchased in Tannersville
- Merriam-Webster’s top word of 2020 is no surprise
- Cuomo: “There can’t be these bureaucratic loopholes” for police officers that perform unprofessionally
- 11/30/2020: Action-packed end to November
- Millions travel in U.S. for Thanksgiving, but far fewer than years past