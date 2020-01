COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The #518gives Fundraiser held at Colonie Center Mall on Sunday raised $2,309,629 for the Center for Disability Services.

This was the first year the event was held in the Colonie Center Mall. Several familiar faces of NEWS10 ABC were on hand to help raise money for a great cause.

The Fundraiser ran from Noon until 7 p.m. Yankee’s First Basemen Luke Voit and Giant’s Wide Reciever Darius Slayton were also there signing autographs.

This was the 60th #518gives Fundraiser.