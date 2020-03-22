518 Rainbow Hunt spreads Capital Region coronavirus cheer

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With everything from schools to restaurants shut down due to the coronavirus, there is not much to do for families with small children. Isolating is hard enough for grown-ups, but kids go stir-crazy much faster.

We’re lucky the weather is beautiful, because it gives us a chance to take a walk to pass the time.

The #518RainbowHunt hashtag has made the rounds on social media, inviting eagle-eyed residents of the 518 area code to snap and share images of rainbows wherever they’re found.

This activity gives the kids something to do and look forward to, while giving adults a way to stay connected to the community.

Make a rainbow and put it in the window, or on the house, or on the lawn so you can get others involved.

