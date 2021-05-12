518 Day: United Way calling on the community to volunteer

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The United Way calls it the largest day of community impact in the Capital Region. 518 Day is coming up on May 18th, and the United Way is calling on Capital Region residents to help them meet their goal for volunteers.

Last year’s 2020 event was forced to go completely virtual, but this year provides an option for everyone and every comfort level. Each volunteer can select from over 80 different service projects—everything from packing diaper bags for local moms and cleaning up at the Boys and Girls Club to a virtual 5K.

Casey Madsen, the Communication Director, said this event hopes to be a part of building a more resilient Capital Region.

“It’s really about making an impact in the Capital Region. Our goal is to have 750 volunteers participate in the day,” Madsen said. “As of right now, we have 300 signed up. Of course, funds help too, but a lot of the time, they need your skills and your passion, and it makes a huge difference.”

Madsen added that volunteers are especially beneficial this year because there is still a huge increase in need for non-profits services.

Many of the organizations participating in 518 Day are still adjusting to finding new ways to keep up with the high demand to help others in need.

Donations are also welcome and can be dropped off at the Crossgates Mall next to the Hilton Hotel on Saturday, May 15, Sunday, May 16, and Tuesday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For a list of the items they need this year or to sign up to volunteer for an opportunity of your choosing, you can head to their website at UnitedWayGCR.org/518-day.