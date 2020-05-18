518 Day: Community-wide baby shower drive to help Capital Region moms

SARATOGA SPPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To help families throughout the Capital Region, Women United and the United Way of the Greater Capital Region are collecting essential baby supplies Monday as part of 518 Day.

The donations will be distributed to local agencies including Mechanicville Area Community Services Center, Unity House, Trinity Alliance, Schenectady Community Action Program, Schoharie County Community Action Program, Mom Starts Here and Baby Institute.

The two events are happening Monday, May 18 are:

HELP US STUFF THE CDTA BUS

Help us STUFF THE BUS by dropping items to the CDTA bus located:

Outside of outside Dave & Buster’s at Crossgates Mall

Saturday, May 16th & Sunday, May 17th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, May 18th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SUNY Empire State College, 111 West Ave., Saratoga Springs

Monday, May 18th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The organizations have also set up an Amazon Wishlist to have items shipped directly to United Way of the Greater Capital Region at 1 United Way, Albany, NY 12205.

LATEST STORIES