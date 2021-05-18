518 Day comes to the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hundreds of volunteers with the United Way of the Greater Capital Region will be out in the area for 518 Day. These volunteers are spending the day giving back to the community while encouraging local vaccination efforts.

518 Day kicks off at 11 a.m. at Crossgates Mall and Union College. Donations of essential health and hygiene items will be collected to “Stuff the CDTA Bus,” which will then be donated to the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants. Additionally, volunteers will be unloading more than 11,000 pouches of baby food, donated by Beech Nut.

In the afternoon, appointments are available for the 518 Day vaccine clinic at Joe Bruno Stadium. United Way is partnering with four local restaurants and providing vouchers to those who receive a vaccine. Restaurants participating are Yono’s, June Farms, The Next and Nine Pin Cider. Those under 21-years-old will receive a ticket for a ValleyCats game.

For more information, including ways you can help the United Way’s efforts, visit the 518 Day website.