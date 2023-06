This weekend marks the end of 518 Black Restaurant Week, which began on Juneteenth. The celebration is intended to raise awareness for local black eateries. Jamila Adams successfully lobbied to bring the event to our area.

“It’s been an amazing response. We’ve been overwhelmed by the community. We are all blessed!” Adams told us.

There will be a grand finale for the event on Saturday at Albany’s Tri-Centenial Park from 10am to 2pm.