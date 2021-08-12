51 new COVID cases in Albany since yesterday’s COVID report

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, August 11, 67.5% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 62.5% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 78.3%.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 25,269 to date, with 51 new positive cases identified since Wednesday, August 11. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 48.4. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now down to 5.0%, and the Capital Region’s rate is still 4.4%.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, 13 had close contacts to positive cases, six reported traveling out of state, 29 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and three are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

There are now 351 active cases in the county, up from 335 since yesterday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 696 from 651. So far, 81,537 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,918 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 33 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were three new hospitalizations since yesterday, and 21 county residents are now hospitalized with the virus – a net increase of three. There are still four patients currently in ICU’s, unchanged since the last update. Additionally, there were no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 388 since the outbreak began.

“Unfortunately, we continue to see an upward trend in COVID hospitalizations in Albany County. We now have the highest number of residents in the hospital with the virus at a given time since May 11. It was only ten days ago when that number was down to five,” said County Executive McCoy. “As we’ve seen across the U.S., the vast majority of those who are hospitalized have not been vaccinated. I continue to urge people to get the shot if they haven’t already. And if you have, please encourage friends and families to do the same. We’re hosting vaccine clinics every day, and we still have a homebound delivery option as well.”