FISHKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Lottery announced that a winning ticket worth $500,000 was sold for the April 21 PICK 10 drawing. The ticket was purchased at Smokes 4 Less, located at 982 Main Street Unit 9 in Fishkill.

The 10 winning numbers for the PICK 10 game are drawn from a field of one to 80. The PICK 10 drawing every night at 8:30 p.m.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369).