$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Slingerlands

News
Posted: / Updated:
powerball new york_345177

powerball new york_345177

SINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Stewart’s Shops in Slingerlands sold a January 5th Powerball ticket worth $50,000. A total of six January 5th Powerball tickets were sold in New York.

The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball.  These prize-winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:

  • Stewart’s Shops in Slingerlands
  • Blak Service Station in Brooklyn
  • Food Mart in White Plains
  • 99 Cents Up Store in Astoria
  • PPL United Wine and Liquor in East Elmhurst
  • My Neighbors Grocery Store in Long Island City   

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on January 5 are: 6-14-25-33-46 and the Powerball is 17. Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Search NEWS10