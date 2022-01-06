$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Slingerlands

SINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Stewart’s Shops in Slingerlands sold a January 5th Powerball ticket worth $50,000. A total of six January 5th Powerball tickets were sold in New York.
The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball. These prize-winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:
- Stewart’s Shops in Slingerlands
- Blak Service Station in Brooklyn
- Food Mart in White Plains
- 99 Cents Up Store in Astoria
- PPL United Wine and Liquor in East Elmhurst
- My Neighbors Grocery Store in Long Island City
The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on January 5 are: 6-14-25-33-46 and the Powerball is 17. Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app.
The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.