$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Slingerlands

SINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Stewart’s Shops in Slingerlands sold a January 5th Powerball ticket worth $50,000. A total of six January 5th Powerball tickets were sold in New York.

The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball. These prize-winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Stewart’s Shops in Slingerlands

Blak Service Station in Brooklyn

Food Mart in White Plains

99 Cents Up Store in Astoria

PPL United Wine and Liquor in East Elmhurst

My Neighbors Grocery Store in Long Island City

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on January 5 are: 6-14-25-33-46 and the Powerball is 17. Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.