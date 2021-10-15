$50,000 Powerball ticket purchased in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Lottery announced a prize ticket worth $50,000 for the October 13, Powerball drawing was purchased in Queensbury. The winning ticket had four out of five matching numbers and the Powerball.   

The ticket was purchased at the Cumberland Farms store at 966 Route 9 in Queensbury.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing are:  23-29-47-59-60 and the Powerball is: 15.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

