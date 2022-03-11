SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the Schenectady County Legislator awarded grants totaling $50,000 to local fire departments that submitted a request. Funding was made possible through the county’s fire service improvement grant fund.

Officials secured funds in the 2021 fiscal budget to assist local fire departments to enhance their capabilities to the impact and magnitude of unusual storms and natural disasters. In addition to providing for additional resources and everyday responses, officials said.

Approximately $150,000 has been awarded to local fire departments since 2019, through grants made available by the Schenectady County Legislature. Local departments plan to use funds to purchase additional rescue gear, training equipment, thermal imaging cameras, in addition to a rescue boat and outboard engine.

Fire departments awarded grant funding: