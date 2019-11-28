50 years of the Equinox Thanksgiving Community Dinner

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Drivers lining up early this morning to pick up the meals that they will deliver during the 50th Annual Equinox Thanksgiving Community Dinner.

The Equinox Thanksgiving Dinner is held at the First Presbyterian Church in Albany and is one of the Capital Region’s largest holiday traditions. It started 50 years ago back in 1969 and is known as one of the longest-running Thanksgiving community dinners in the nation.

News10's Ben Ryan met up with some of the eager drivers this morning.