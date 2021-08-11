50 new positive cases in latest Albany County COVID update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of yesterday, 67.4% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 62.5% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 78.2%.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 25,220 to date, with 50 new positive cases identified since yesterday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 54.2. The overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now down to 5.1%, and the Capital Region’s rate is still 4.4%.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, 16 had close contacts to positive cases, four reported traveling out of state, 27 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and three are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings. There are now 335 active cases in the county, up from 326 since yesterday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 651 from 599. So far, 81,437 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,885 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 37 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were three new hospitalizations since yesterday, and 18 county residents are now hospitalized with the virus – a net increase of one. There are now four patients currently in ICUs, up from three since the last update. Additionally, there were no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 388 since the outbreak began.

“While COVID vaccinations have slowed overall in recent weeks, I’m happy to report that new data is showing some modest increases at our vaccine POD’s, including the pop-up clinics offered specifically for our youth. We were able to provide 60 first doses in a single day at one POD, and the number of weekly first doses offered at our walk-up clinic at the County Department of Health and home visits more than tripled compared to the previous week,” said County Executive McCoy.

“This is likely caused by news spreading of the dangers of the delta variant, and as Albany County has dramatically expanded our network of pop-up clinics throughout the region with community partners. I hope that we can continue to build on this momentum by getting even more people vaccinated. The vaccine is safe and effective and it’s the best way people can protect themselves and their loved ones,” he continued.