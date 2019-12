HALFMOON, N.Y.(NEWS10) Next Saturday, hundreds of people will gather in Halfmoon for the Jingle Bell Run.

The 5K raises awareness for those impacted by Arthritis. This year a very special 5-year-old named Emme Gratton will act as the Youth Honoree.

Emme was diagnosed with Juvenile Arthritis two years ago but continues to inspire others to push through.

