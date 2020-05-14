5-year-old Lamborghini thief meets Jamie Foxx, Shaq, and Lil Pump

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4-News) — First, 5-year-old Adrian Zamarripa took his parents car, then he was pulled over by Utah Highway Patrol, then he told them he was going to use his $3 to buy a Lamborghini.

The Weber County District Attorney has said his parents won’t face charges for neglect.

He wasn’t able to buy a Lambo, but he has twice been able to take a ride in one.

The first time Adrian rode in the posh super car, he was picked up by Lamborghini Huracan owner Jeremey Neves, who was charmed by Adrian’s story.

Neves says, “I’m absolutely inspired by the principles that he displayed of success―knowing what he wants, going after it.” Perhaps, however, such a dangerous act of misbehavior should not be rewarded. Neves included a caveat and a disclaimer: “Absolutely, I’m not encouraging kids to go out and take their parents’ car, and do anything else that’s illegal. I’m not advocating that at all.”

Andrian has now been flown out to California by a celebrity luxury car dealer.

As originally reported by TMZ, RD Whittington, owner of the brand Wires Only, brought Adrian and his family to Los Angels and let him sit in a bunch of premium cars, including a Ferrari and a Hummer.

He also talked with Shaq and Lil Pump on FaceTime, before meeting Jamie Foxx in real life.

Although his parents say Adrian will be punished for stealing their car, he has now taken two rides in Lamborghinis since deciding to strike out on his own.

LATEST STORIES