WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — According to troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol, they pulled over a 5-year-old boy driving his parents’ car on the freeway Monday.
A trooper in Weber County initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver, police say
The child told troopers he left home after an argument with his mom, in which she told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini, according to police. He decided he’d take the car to California to buy one himself. Troopers said he might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet.
Troopers said the 5-year-old somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents’ car. Officials said he made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15.
LATEST STORIES
- “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin tricked into fake interview with YouTubers posing as Jimmy Fallon
- Nicolas Cage to play Joe Exotic in TV series
- Supreme Court makes history holding arguments via phone in midst of coronavirus pandemic
- WATCH: Boston protesters push to reopen state
- 5-year-old driving parents’ car on the freeway tells Utah police he was going to buy a Lamborghini in California