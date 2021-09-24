5 things to know

5 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW_WEB BANNER_2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Jill Szwed’s weather report, after raining all night it’s expected to end this morning and it will lead to a nice dry weekend. Also here are five things you should know to begin your first Fall weekend.

1. Arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie after Gabby Petito death is ruled homicide

An arrest warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie because of his “activities” following Petito’s death. This comes days after Petito’s death was ruled a homicide.

2. Man arrested for 4th of July boating fatality

An Albany man was charged with criminally negligent homicide after a boating accident on the 4th of July.

3. A new Super Mario Bros. animated movie is in the works and the cast has been announced

The new Super Mario Bros. animated movie has a star-studded cast including:

Chris Pratt as Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach

Charlie Day as Luigi

Jack Black as Bowser Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

4. “Queensbury is racist,” students chant as they call for better handling of racism, sexism at their school

A group of Queensberry high school students stood outside on Wednesday to call for better handling of racist words and acts among students.

5. Arrested made in Central Avenue shooting

An Albany man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after alledgedy shooting a victim in the torso.

