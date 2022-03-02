ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Go to Jill Szewd’s weather report for today’s weather update. Today’s five things to know feature’s a fire in Albany, a dead body found in Rensselaer, and a man arrested in the South Glens Falls hit-and-run investigation.

1. Fire in Albany last night

A fire broke out on Second Street in Albany. Go to the article below to see video of the fire.

Crews battle fire on Second Street in Albany

2. Man charged in fatal South Glens Falls hit-and-run

Police have charged a man for the fatal hit-and-run in South Glens Falls. Police have been looking for the man since the hit-and-run occurred on February 26.

Moreau man charged in fatal South Glens Falls hit-and-run

3. Dead body found under ‘suspicious circumstances’ in Rensselaer

An unidentified dead female was found in Rensselaer County.

Body found under ‘suspicious circumstances’ in Rensselaer Co.

4. State of the Union

Yesterday, President Biden gave a State of the Union address. Go to the article below for a breakdown of what was said.

Biden discusses Putin, inflation in first State of the Union

5. Russia vs. Ukraine

The Russian invasion has been going on for a week. Go to the article below for everything you need to know about the situation.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: What you need to know