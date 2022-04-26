ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Meteorologist Jill Szwed’s weather report says today will be a cloudy and cool day. Today’s five things to know feature’s, Jacob Klein indicted, a fatal crash in Hadley river, and a new Siena Poll released yesterday.

1. Jacob Klein officially charged with murder

The man accused of the gruesome New Scotland murder was indicted by the Albany County District Attorney’s Office in New Scotland Town Court on Monday morning.

2. Fatal crash in Hadley river

A man died after he crashed in a river in Hadley. NYSP said Edward Mastrangelo, 66, of Queensbury, was transported to Glens Falls Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

3. New Siena Poll on bail reform, Hochul, Gas, Bills Stadium

A Siena Poll released yesterday gives insight on New Yorkers’ opinion when it comes to Hochul, gas prices, bail reform, the Bills stadium, Bond Act, and To-Go Drinks.

4. FBI investigating involvement in Schoharie limo crash

The FBI is investigating if there was any FBI involvement in the 2018 Schoharie limo crash investigation. This comes after Congressman Paul Tonko sent a letter to the FBI asking them to respond to press coverage claims that FBI involvement allowed the unsafe limousine to remain on the road.

5. Albany County wants to return to mask-wearing

Due to the rising COVID-19 positivity rate, the Albany County Department of Health has issued an official public health advisory strongly recommending all residents, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks in indoors.

