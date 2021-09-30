5 things to know this Thursday, September 30

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report has us under 60 degrees during the day for the first time in months.

Yesterday was a unique news day as we had interesting stories including, a bear being caught on video in Colonie, a convicted teacher went back to school, and a mother receives a message from a postal clerk. Here are five things to know for the last day of September.

1. 80-year-old man arrested for placing nails behind police tires in Amsterdam

An 80-year-old man was arrested going to the Amsterdam Police station and throwing nails behind the tires of five patrol cars.

2. Bear caught on video walking around Colonie neighborhood

A home surveillance camera caught a bear walking around the Pine Avenue neighborhood in Colonie.

3. Teacher who was convicted in death of his wife, is now working at Lake George School

Eric Rosenbrock is again working at his Lake George School this year after he accidentally shot and killed his wife in 2018.

4. Dollar Tree will begin sell some items for more than $1

The Dollar Tree will begin to sell items at some stores for more than $1 because of rising shipping costs that cut down their margins.

5. Postal clerk writes message on envelope for young man in basic training

A 19-year-old in basic training sent letters to his mother when a Postal clerk wrote a very nice and emotional message on the envelope.

