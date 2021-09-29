5 things to know this Wednesday, September 29

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report has this morning in the 40s, and here are 5 things to know this Wednesday.
1. Structure fire in Schoharie
This morning there was an active structure fire on 385 Main Street in Schoharie.
2. WATCH: Forest Rangers airlifts hiker with an injured leg
Several rangers rescued a hiker with an injured leg at Cornell Crack in Slide Wilderness. The hiker had to be airlifted out of the woods and the scene lasted around 12 hours.
3. Hyundai recalls another 100K cars
Hyundai recalls 95,515 engines because of possible faulty parts that could affect the engine and cause the car to stall or light on fire.
4. Zac Brown Band’s “The Comeback Tour” pauses
The Zac Brown Band is forced to pause “The Comeback Tour” after Zac Brown tested positive for COVID days before his show at SPAC.
5. Possible Government shutdown
The Government is close to a shutdown as Democrats and Republicans can’t agree on raising the debt ceiling for a funding package.
