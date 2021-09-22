5 things to know this Wednesday, September 22

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From police searching for two missing criminals to a significant Gabby Petitio update, here are five major stories that happened yesterday to begin your first day of the Fall season.

1. Police are still searching for 2 men charged charged in connection of a 6-week-old infant son

Police are still in search of Anthony Ojeda and Neil Garzon after they failed to appear for their court dates yesterday. Ojeda was charged with the death of his 6-week-old infant son in December and Garzon was accused of endangering the welfare of the child.

2. FBI confirms the body found in Wyoming is Gabby Petito with her death being ruled a homicide

The FBI in Denver has confirmed that the body found in Wyoming is Gabby Petito and her death is ruled a homicide. The cause of death is still unknown as the mystery of Gabby Petito’s disappearance is finally over, but the new mystery of who killed her and why has just begun.

3. New York health care worker vaccination deadline is next week

All New York State healthcare workers have until Monday, September 27 to get vaccinated, or they will lose their jobs.

4. Districts getting creative when it comes to finding school bus drivers

As School Districts still struggle with the bus driver shortage, the Greater Amsterdam School District superintendent is in talks with the CDTA to provide transportation. The idea would be for elementary kids to still ride the yellow school busses, while older students could take the CDTA busses.

5. Kathy Hochul’s Office wants state agencies to be more transparent

Governor Kathy Hochul’s Office sent out a memo to state agencies asking them to submit plans on how they will improve transparency moving forward. One of Hochul’s goals in office is to try and build more trust between the government and the people.

