5 things to know this Wednesday, October 27

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report has the rain finally coming to an end today. In today’s 5 things to know, Chappelle said he is willing to meet with trans groups, Schenectady elementary schools were on lockout yesterday, and Tom Brady gives away a Bitcoin.

1. Chappelle willing to meet with trans groups

Dave Chappelle said he is willing to meet with Trans groups during a video he posted on his Instagram. But, he does have some demands in return.

Chappelle willing to meet with trans groups, but has demands

2. Schenectady elementary schools were on lockout yesterday after police prescence

Two Schenectady elementary schools were on lockout as police surrounded a home on Albany Street. All of this was in connection to a video posted online.

Schenectady police presence closes road as schools enter lockout

3. Watch out for deceptive cannabis products disguised as snacks this Halloween

The New York Attorney General issued a warning to parents to look out for Halloween candy that looks normal but may contain high amounts of cannabis.

Attorney general warns of deceptive cannabis products disguised as snacks

4. Tom Brady giving away Bitcoin to a Bucs fan

After Tom Brady threw his 600th touchdown pass to Mike Evans, Evans unknowingly gave the ball to a fan. The fan gave the ball back to the Bucs and in return, Tom Brady is giving him a Bitcoin.

Tom Brady giving Bucs fan who returned 600th TD a Bitcoin

5. Watervliet women charged with attempted murder

A Watervliet mother was charged with attempted murder after she tried to kill her 10-month-old son.

Watervliet mother charged with attempted murder