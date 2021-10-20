5 things to know this Wednesday, October 20

5 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW_WEB BANNER_2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Temperatures will be warmer this morning according to Jill Szwed’s weather report.

Today’s 5 things to know features an auction that’s happening today in Albany, a man who shot his friend, and a missing woman who was possibly abducted.

1. Man shots friend then drives him to hospital

Two friends had an altercation which led to one shooting the other. After the shooting, the suspect took the victim with the gunshot wound to the hospital.

2. More than 220 vehicles and surplus items auction in Albany today

More than 220 items including, vehicles, highway equipment, and miscellaneous pieces of surplus property will be up for auction today in Albany.

3. In-N-Out Burger closes because of vaccine mandate

The San Francisco Department of Public Health closed down an In-N-Out Burger because employees were not properly checking for customers’ vaccine documents.

4. Giving on 10: RPI Hockey Players Push Sled Hockey Champions Ahead To New Adventures

Today’s Giving on 10 is about RPI hockey players volunteering for the STRIDE’s “Capital District Sled Warriors” team.

5. NYSP needs help finding abducted women in possible in danger

Jessica Northrup was last seen yesterday and has allegedly been abducted and in possible danger. For more information click the link below.

