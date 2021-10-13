5 things to know this Wednesday, October 13

5 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW_WEB BANNER_2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report has us with a pretty normal day today as temperatures should reach up to 70 degrees with some clouds in the sky.

Today’s 5 things to know features a casting call from the show “Billions,” millions of people quitting their jobs last month, and a historic run on “Jeopardy!” comes to an end.

1. ‘Billions’ is making casting calls for locals to play extras

The Showtime series “Billions” are looking for locals willing to travel to Bolton Landing and play extras

Casting call for ‘Billions’ filming in Bolton Landing this month

2. Millions of people quit their jobs in August

A record 4.3 million people quit their jobs in the month of August, the most since December of 2020.

Record 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in August

3. Judge allows NY health care workers vaccine exemption

A federal judge ruled that New York State must allow health care workers to seek exemptions from a statewide vaccine mandate for religious reasons.

Religious vaccine exemption stays for NY health care workers

4. Matt Amodio’s finally ends his ‘Jeopardy!’ run

Matt Amodio’s historic run on “Jeopardy!” finally ends as he finishes with 38 wins and more than $1.5 million in prize money.

Matt Amodio’s history-making ‘Jeopardy!’ run ends

5. 10 arrested after Saturday night shooting on North Lake Avenue in Albany

Albany PD arrested 10 people after a shooting that happened Saturday night that left one dead and six injured.

10 people arrested after shooting that left 1 dead, 6 others injured in Albany