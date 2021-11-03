5 things to know this Wednesday, November 3

5 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW_WEB BANNER_2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s Weather Report has this being a chilly day as temperatures should be in the 40’s. Today’s biggest story are the election results after election day took place yesterday.

1. Election Results

Go to NEWS10 Election Results as results for each local election will come in throught the day.

2. Teen made-up story about needle in candy after Tik Tok video

East Greenbush Police said a 14-year-old kid made up a story that he found a needle in a Twix bar because he thought it would be funny.

3. Man arrested after fatal crash in Niskayuna

A woman has died after a fatal crash on Troy-Schenectady Road in Niskayuna. Police said alcohol appeared a factor in the accident and the other driver was arrested.

4. Stewarts now selling EggNog

Stewarts announced that starting November 1 they are selling EggNog.

5. Kathy Sheehan elected as mayor of Albany

Republican and Independent mayoral candidates shared their thoughts on Kathy Sheehan being re-elected as the mayor of Albany.

