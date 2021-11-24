5 things to know this Wednesday, November 24

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report has tomorrow’s Thanksgiving weather being dry and mild. Today’s five things to know features Giving on 10, where you can donate food for the holiday season, a 25-year-old Albany man pleading guilty to murder, arrest made after newborn remains found.

1. Giving Trimmings on 10: Where can I donate food for those in need?

More than 38 million people faced hunger in 2020. If you’re looking to give back this holiday season, click the link below to see some local places you can reach out to.

2. 25-year-old Albany man pleads guilty to murder charges

An Albany man pleaded guilty to murder after he allegedly shot someone in the chest and killed him.

3. Arrest made after newborn remains found months ago

The Watervliet Police Department arrested the mother of the newborn whose remains were found on 13th Street in Watervliet back in June.

4. Man arrested on sexual assault charges

A Clifton Park man has been arrested on sexual assault charges after he allegedly impeded her breathing by applying pressure to her neck.

5. Get paid $2,500 to watch 25 Christmas movies in 25 days

Reviews.org is looking for one person to watch any 25 Christmas movies in a 25-day time frame, offering feedback on each.

