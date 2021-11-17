5 Things to know this Wednesday, November 11

5 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW_WEB BANNER_2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Temperatures will approach 50 degrees today according to Jill Szwed’s weather report. Today’s 5 things to know features a Bridge vs truck accident in Clifton Park, a fire truck plows into a school bus, and 6 people arrested for selling drugs in Montgomery County.

1. PHOTOS: Bridge vs truck accident on Carlton Road in Clifton Park

Carlton Road was temporarily closed yesterday after a bridge vs truck accident in Clifton Park.

2. 63 cent ‘throwback price’ Egg McMuffin at McDonald’s tomorrow morning

McDonald’s is selling a 63 cent ‘throwback price’ Egg McMuffin tomorrow morning.

3. A fire truck plows into school bus

4. 6 arrested for selling drugs in Montgomery County

After a months-long investigation, six people have been arrested for narcotics sales in Montgomery County.

5. Verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial could be today

Yesterday there was no verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial, so today could be the day the Jury comes to a decision. If convicted, Rittenhouse, 18, faces life in prison.

