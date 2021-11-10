5 Things to know this Wednesday, November 10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report has us with a little rain this morning before is dies off during the day. In today’s 5 things to know, State Police gives out a record number of tickets, the final two Child tax credit checks will be coming out, and a large amount of cocaine and heroin were seized by Amsterdam Police.

1. State Police gives out a record number of tickets in 2021

2,336 tickets were issued in 2021’s “Operation Hardhat”, breaking the previous record of 2,018 tickets set during 2020.

2. Shots fired in Troy

Troy Police is investigating a shots fired incident on 9th Street between Hoosick Street and Hutton Street.

3. Who will receive the final 2 Child tax credit checks?

The final two-child Tax credits hit November 15 and December 15. Find out if you are eligible for the final two checks.

4. Large amount of cocaine and heroin seized by Amsterdam Police

5. Abducted teen saved by hand signal popularized on TikTok

A missing 16-year-old girl was able to silently signal for help by using a simple hand gesture she learned on Tik Tok.

