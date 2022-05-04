ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Meteorologists Matt Mackie and Jill Szwed’s weather report says to get ready for a cool and rainy Wednesday. Today’s five things to know feature’s stray cats poisoned in Albany, a new Lieutenant Governor named, and a rally held in Albany in support of Roe v. Wade.

1. Someone could be trying to poison stray cats in Albany

An animal rescue group believes someone is trying to once again poison stray cats near a well-known shopping area in Albany. The volunteers say they’re just trying to keep the population down but fear that someone wants the cats gone all together.

2. No charges after 30 cats abandoned at Humane society

The Albany County district attorney said there will be no charges for the people accused of dropping off dozens of cats at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.

3. New Lieutenant Governor named

Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed Hudson Valley Congressmember Antonio Delgado as Lieutenant Governor.

4. Comedian Dave Chappelle attacked

Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked by a man while performing on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

5. Rally held in Albany in support of Roe v. Wade

After the leak of the draft opinion signaling the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade, rallies took place across the country, including in the city of Albany. The rally at West Capitol Park was organized by Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood.

