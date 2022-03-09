ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed in her weather report says to expect snow today. Today’s five things to know feature’s a fatal crash, officers injured during a bar fight, and a fire at Wagner Farms.

1. Fatal crash in Hebron

A 34-year-old died in a fatal crash in Washington County.

2. Officers injured during bar fight in Saratoga

Three officers were injured and three people were arrested after a fight outside Gaffney’s in Saratoga Springs.

3. Barn fire at Wagner Farms

A barn was fully destroyed in a fire at Wagner Farms early yesterday morning.

4. Local athletes competing on American Ninja Warrior

A local athlete will be competing on American Ninja Warrior next weekend in San Antonio.

5. Stabbing in Schenectady

A man was stabbed in Schenectady at Central Park early yesterday morning.

