ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed in her weather report says to expect snow today. Today’s five things to know feature’s a fatal crash, officers injured during a bar fight, and a fire at Wagner Farms.
1. Fatal crash in Hebron
A 34-year-old died in a fatal crash in Washington County.
2. Officers injured during bar fight in Saratoga
Three officers were injured and three people were arrested after a fight outside Gaffney’s in Saratoga Springs.
3. Barn fire at Wagner Farms
A barn was fully destroyed in a fire at Wagner Farms early yesterday morning.
4. Local athletes competing on American Ninja Warrior
A local athlete will be competing on American Ninja Warrior next weekend in San Antonio.
5. Stabbing in Schenectady
A man was stabbed in Schenectady at Central Park early yesterday morning.
