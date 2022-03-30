ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report says to expect warmer temperatures today. Today’s five things to know feature’s a local doctor charged with child sex abuse charges, the victim of the fatal Bradley bar shooting identified, and the missing Colonie dad has been found.

1. Local doctor facing child sex abuse charges

A Hudson doctor is facing multiple child sexual abuse charges after two females reported separate incidents to police.

Hudson doctor facing child sex abuse charges

2. Victim of fatal Bradley bar shooting identified

The Troy Police Department has identified the victim of the shooting at Bradley bar on March 26. After the shooting, the victim died in the hospital.

Troy police identify victim of Bradley bar shooting

3. Woman arrested on undercover drug bust

A woman was arrested by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office after she allegedly sold drugs to a police officer.

WCSO: Woman arrested for selling drugs to police

4. Girlfriend of man shot, killed by officer questions use of deadly force

The girlfriend of a man shot and killed by a Pittsfield Police officer is demanding answers. She says the police are misrepresenting part of the story, and she questions the use of deadly force.

Girlfriend of man shot, killed by officer questions use of deadly force

5. Missing Colonie dad found

The father from Colonie who went missing earlier this month was found in South Carolina.

CPD: Missing Colonie dad found in South Carolina