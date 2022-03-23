ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report says we will go from sun to clouds to rain today. Today’s five things to know feature’s, a Guilderland custodian arrested for rape, a structure fire in Albany, and photos and video of Bob Saget’s hotel room released.

1. Guilderland custodian arrested after going to 14-year-old’s house

A Guilderland man, employed by the Guilderland Central School District, has been arrested for rape after going to a 14-year-old girl’s home to have sex with her. Police said he had previously had sexual contact with the victim.

2. Structure fire in Albany yesterday

No injuries were reported after a structure fire on West Street in Albany. A portion of North Allen Street from Bradford Street to Lincoln Avenue was closed because of the fire.

3. 3 arrested on welfare fraud charges

Three Montgomery County women were arrested after they allegedly received welfare benefits from Montgomery County.

4. Underage Drinking Enforcement detail in Washington County

State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail to 20 businesses in Washington County. One person was arrested by New York State Police in Greenwich after they sold alcohol to a minor.

5. Bodycam video and photos of Bob Saget’s hotel room released

A Florida Sheriff’s Office released more photos and body camera video related to its investigation into the death of comedian Bob Saget.

