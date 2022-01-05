5 things to know this Wednesday, January 5

5 things to know this morning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report has today being a little warmer than yesterday. Today’s five things to know feature’s road closures in Albany and Schenectady, over 100 new COVID cases confirmed in the Albany School District, and a convicted murderer dies in prison.

1. Union Street in Schenectady closed

Union Street between Seward Place, Lafayette Street, and Park Place in Schenectady will be closed on Wednesday, January 5.

Section of Union Street closed off on January 5

2. State Street in Albany closed

State Street from South Swan Street to Eagle Street will be closed to all traffic.

State Street near Capitol in Albany closed January 5

3. Over 100 COVID cases in the Albany School District

There were 102 new confirmed cases of COVID in the Albany School District between Sunday and Monday.

Over 100 new confirmed COVID cases in the Albany School District

4. Convicted murderer of ex-girlfriend & infant’s, dies in prison

Bryan Ashline, the man convicted in the 2010 Father’s Day murder of his ex-girlfriend Trieste Clayton and their 3-month-old son Xavier, has died in prison.

Bryan Ashline, convicted in ex-girlfriend & infant’s Steuben County murder, dies in prison

5. Crossgates COVID testing site

Crossgates Mall is offering COVID tests to New Yorkers at the old Ruby Tuesday.

Crossgates opening COVID testing site for Capital Region