5 things to know this Wednesday, January 26

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In Jill Szwed’s weather report, she says the cold is back as temperatures are in the single digits again. Today’s five things to know feature’s new at-home COVID testing scams, a pedestrian being struck by a car in Colonie, and a Rensselaer man arrested after a shooting.

1. Pedestrian struck by car in Colonie

A pedestrian was struck by a car while crossing the street yesterday in Colonie. They are reportedly in critical condition.

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by a car in Colonie

2. At home COVID testing scams

The Division of Consumer Protection is warning people of scammers who took advantage of the free COVID test government program to steal personal information.

Division of Consumer Protection: Beware at home COVID-19 testing scams

3. Capital Region schools speak on Supreme Court Judge mask ruling

Several school districts in the Capital Region still require masks despite Supreme Court Judge ruling.

Capital Region schools react to NYS Supreme Court’s mask ruling

4. Rensselaer man arrested in connection with December shooting

A Rensselaer man was arrested and charged after he allegedly shot a woman and kicked and punched another woman.

Rensselaer man arrested in connection with shooting that injured woman

5. Look for two letters from the IRS

As you prepare to file your 2021 taxes, you’ll want to look for two letters from the IRS. This year, the IRS is mailing two letters—Letter 6419 and Letter 6475—to qualifying Americans.

Two IRS letters to watch for this tax season