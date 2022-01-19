5 things to know this Wednesday, January 19

5 things to know this morning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report has today being the warmest day in a while as temperatures will get into the high 30’s. Today’s five things to know feature’s the Lake George Ice Castles opening on Sunday, a shooting in Pittsfield, and a man stabbed on Central Ave in Albany.

1. Man stabbed on Central Ave in Albany

A man was stabbed in broad daylight on Central Ave in Albany.

2. New York State has 10 of 25 safest American cities

100 of the safest cities in America heading into 2022 were ranked. 16 New York cities made the list, with many of those making the top 25.

3. Lake George Ice Castles opens Sunday

Tickets go on sale today for the January 23, Lake George Ice Castles.

4. Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Rudy Giuliani

The House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol subpoenaed former President Trump‘s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday

5. Man injured, dog killed in Pittsfield MA shooting

Officers arrived at a shots fired scene where a man and a dog had been shot.

