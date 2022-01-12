5 things to know this Wednesday, January 12

5 things to know this morning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report has today being a little warmer than the bitter cold it was yesterday. Today’s five things to know features an Albany man arrested after a pursuit on the Northway, a $1M scratch-off ticket sold at Stewart’s in Voorheesville, and a Hoosick man charged with child sex abuse.

1. Albany man arrested after pursuit on Northway

An Albany man was arrested after leading officers on a pursuit on the Northway.

2. $1M scratch-off ticket sold at Stewart’s in Voorheesville

Two people won $1 million after buying scratch-off tickets from Stewart’s Shops.

3. UAlbany will push back start of spring semester

The University at Albany has pushed back the start of the spring semester because of COVID.

4. Tax season starting two weeks early this year

The IRS will begin tax filing season 17 days earlier than last year because of COVID.

5. Hoosick man charged with child sex abuse

A Hoosick man is accused of physically and sexually abusing a child who he provided care to.

