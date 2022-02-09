5 things to know this Wednesday, February 9

5 things to know this morning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report said today is supposed to be even warmer as temperatures should get into the 40’s. Today’s five things to know feature’s the arrest of the Johnstown funeral home director, a crash on Central Ave, and seven people arrested with guns and drugs.

1. Johnstown funeral home director arrested

The Johnstown funeral home director was arrested by the Johnstown Police Department. He is accused of multiple crimes relating to his funeral home practices.

Johnstown funeral home director arrested, charged, arraigned

2. Crash with injuries on Central Ave

All lanes are closed on Central Ave after a crash with injuries.

All lanes closed on Central Ave in Colonie after crash

3. New York man asks to use bathroom, attempts to kill homeowner

NYSP arrested a man after he allegedly asked to use the bathroom at a residence, and then attempted to kill the resident with a knife in his home.

New York man arrested for attempted murder after asking to use bathroom

4. 7 arrested with guns and drugs

APD arrested seven people after guns and drugs were found during multiple investigations.

7 arrested on gun, drug charges during Albany PD investigations

5. Child killer pleads guilty

The man who was charged for killing a 7-week old infant has pleaded guilty.

Glens Falls teen pleads guilty to assaulting baby who died