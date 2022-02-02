5 things to know this Wednesday, February 2

5 things to know this morning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed gives you a weather update on Groundhog’s day. Today’s five things to know feature’s, Brian Flores suing the NFL, Tom Brady retiring, and the Richmondville death now being ruled a homicide.

1. Richmondville death now homicide

The identity and cause of death for the victim found dead in his Richmondville home has been released by New York State Police.

2. Tom Brady retires

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement after 22 seasons.

3. Parking restrictions, road closures in Troy today

Today there will be parking restrictions and road closures for a film production that is happening in Troy.

4. Whoopi Goldberg suspended

Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from the “The View” after Holocaust race remarks.

5. Brian Flores sues NFL

Brian Flores is suing the NFL for alleged racist hiring.

