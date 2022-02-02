5 things to know this Wednesday, February 2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed gives you a weather update on Groundhog’s day. Today’s five things to know feature’s, Brian Flores suing the NFL, Tom Brady retiring, and the Richmondville death now being ruled a homicide.

1. Richmondville death now homicide

The identity and cause of death for the victim found dead in his Richmondville home has been released by New York State Police.

NYSP release identity and cause of death for deceased Richmondville man

2. Tom Brady retires

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement after 22 seasons.

Tom Brady officially announces retirement from NFL after 22 seasons

3. Parking restrictions, road closures in Troy today

Today there will be parking restrictions and road closures for a film production that is happening in Troy.

Parking restrictions, road closures for film production in Troy

4. Whoopi Goldberg suspended

Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from the “The View” after Holocaust race remarks.

Whoopi Goldberg suspended over Holocaust race remarks

5. Brian Flores sues NFL

Brian Flores is suing the NFL for alleged racist hiring.

Fired Miami Dolphins coach sues NFL, alleging racist hiring

