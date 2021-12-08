5 things to know this Wednesday, December 7

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Light snow today in Jill Szwed’s weather report. Today’s five things to know feature’s the Gloversville water main break, a Waterford woman still missing, and a Siena poll about Hochul and New York State government.

1. Gloversville still dealing with water main break

Crews from the Gloversville Water Works are still on scene as they continue to work with the water main break. The water main break has also caused Gloversville schools to be on a 2-hour delay and possible closing.

Major water main break causes city-wide boil water advisory in Gloversville, school cancellations

2. Waterford woman still missing

Search continues for missing Waterford woman

3. Nick Cannon announces death of 5-month-old son

Nick Cannon announced on his TV show that his 5-month-old son has died of a brain tumor.

Nick Cannon says his 5-month-old son has died from brain tumor

4. Hochul continues to grow lead in Siena poll

Siena College released a poll about the Governor race, Kathy Hochul, Build Back Better Act, and what the 2022 priority should be for Governor and Legislature.

Siena Poll: Hochul continues to grow lead

5. Troy Police investigating death

Troy Police is investigating a death of an adult male in the area of Monroe Street and 1st Street in Troy.

Troy Police investigating death