5 things to know this Wednesday, December 29

5 things to know this morning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report calls for cloudy skies and snow flurries all day. Today’s five things to know feature’s an Albany man arrested, Police looking for an Ashland man, and some COVID news.

1. Albany man arrested with drugs

An Albany man was arrested on felony drug possession charges in Albany.

2. Fauci urges U.S for vaccine mandate on domestic air travel

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the nation should consider a vaccine mandate for domestic air travel amid COVID spike.

3. John Madden dies at 85

John Madden, the Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster, died Tuesday morning at 85.

4. Police looking for Ashland man

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspect in a home invasion.

5. Study shows coronavirus could linger in organs

Data from a study suggests that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can persist in different parts of the body for months after infection, including the heart and brain.

