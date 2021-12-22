5 things to know this Wednesday, December 22

5 things to know this morning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s five things to know features, the Albany School District going remote because of the bus shortage and a Capital Region mother searching for her missing son.

1. ASD going remote due to bus driver shortage

The Albany School District going remote due to bus driver shortages caused by the COVID spike.

2. Hudson man sentenced to prison for selling drugs

Micah Hines, aka “Water,” 42, of Hudson, was sentenced to prison for distributing over 100 grams of cocaine and fentanyl.

3. Capital Region mother still searching for missing son

Mother fears something bad has happened to her oldest son, Garrett Haverly, 39, of the Capital Region. Haverly has been missing for more than a month.

4. 2 arrested in Albany for ‘ghost gun’

A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Albany man who was allegedly carrying a ghost gun.

5. AG sues grinch for failure to deliver holiday PlayStations and Xboxes

New York AG took legal action against Tandria Faulkner who operates an online sales business that reportedly failed to deliver PlayStations, Xboxes to New Yorkers, and other consumers as promised before the 2020 holidays.

