5 things to know this Wednesday, December 15

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report says today should be cold as the temperatures are expected to be in the 40’s. Today’s five things to know feature’s the water main break and boil water advisory in Ravena, a Coca-Cola recall, and the Albany Police Union wanting out of the Sheriff’s Office.

1. Water main break fixed, boil water advisory still in effect

The water main break has been fixed in Ravena. The residents in Ravena, Coeymans, and New Baltimore water district are still in a boil water advisory.

2. Coca-Cola, Sprite, Minute Maid recalling some products

Check the labels on your Coca-Cola, Sprite, and Minute Maid products because they have recalls over the potential presence of metal pieces.

3. Why New York’s ‘Mask or Vax’ doesn’t include booster shots

The state does not mention anything about booster shots in their “Mask or Vax” mandate. Why not?

4. Albany police union wants to end partnership with sheriff’s office

The union representing Albany police officers wants to end its partnership with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.

5. New traffic pattern at Route 30 bridge in Amsterdam today

Route 30 bridge over The Mohawk River will have a new traffic pattern for the ramp.

